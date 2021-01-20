ELKHART — Samuel Jerome Whitener, 61, of Elkhart, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 17, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart.
