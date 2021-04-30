LA FOX, Ill. — Samuel David Reed, of La Fox, Illinois, and formerly of Elkhart, Indiana, died Sept. 21, 2020, at the age of 50.
He was a 1988 graduate of Elkhart Memorial High School and a 1993 graduate of Valparaiso University and worked as a mortgage banker in Chicago. Sam was known for his dry sense of humor, his ability to laugh and his devotion to his children. He loved history, college football, old cars, classic rock music, politics and playing the stock market. He didn’t miss a weekend in the fall to kid his dad about Notre Dame’s successes or failures. And no conversation about guitarists would be complete without his emphatic assertion that Duane Allman and Eric Clapton were the greatest of all time.
