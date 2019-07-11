SAMMIE T. LYNCH Aug. 23, 1949 - July 8, 2019

ELKHART — Sammie “Sam” T. Lynch, 69, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home in Elkhart.
He was born Aug. 23, 1949, in Gray, Kentucky, to Andrew and Kotha (Parker) Lynch.
On Jan. 22, 1988, he married Anngilene “Anngi” Essary; she survives along with six children, Tammie (Chris) Hueter of Waterford, Michigan, Shannon Lynch of Chicago, Heather Lynch of Elkhart, Derek Lynch of Fishers, Andrew Lynch of Elkhart and Madeline Lynch of Elkhart and six grandchildren, Ashton Hilton, Brent Motz, Emily Phipps, Sarah Phipps, Addison Lynch and Margaret Lynch.
Also surviving are his beloved dogs, Linus and Reece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Caitlin Lynch and a brother, Allen Lynch.
Sam was a conductor for Norfolk-Southern Railroad, vice local chair of the U.T.U. Local No.194 and past president of Jaycees.
He enjoyed discussing politics, cooking good southern food, barbecuin and going “golfing” with friends.
A celebration of life gathering will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Center for Hospice Care.
