BRIDGMAN, Mich. — Sally Faye Schwerha, 71, of Bridgman passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph after battling pancreatic cancer for two and a half years. Her beloved husband was by her side.
Sally was born April 12, 1949, in Kewanee, Illinois, the daughter of the late Leslie and JoAnna (Brush) Soard Jr. On June 17, 1967, she married John “Jack/Toad” Phillip Schwerha.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.