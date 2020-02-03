ELKHART — Sally Ann Fabiano, 69, of Elkhart, went to heaven Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Jan. 26, 1951, in Jolliet, Illinois, to Guy Sr. and Martha (May) Ragsdale.
On Nov. 16, 1981, she married Robert Fabiano; he survives in addition to two sons and one daughter, Joe Lee (Vonita) Knuckles of Granger, Edward Eugene (Christine) Knuckles of Middlebury, and Michelle Ann (Scott) Pairan of Scot; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister, Marilyn Cora of Ohio and two brothers, Guy Ragsdale Jr. and Bradley Joe Ragsdale, both of Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, JoAnn Knuckles; four sisters, Juanita Ragsdale, Myra June Winters, Darla Ragsdale and Connie Upham; three brothers, Rodney Ragsdale, Charles Ragsdale and Williams Brent Ragsdale; and her first husband, Elbert Eugene Knuckles.
Sally enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping and watching the birds and squirrels.
She loved her dog, Coco, but most of all spending time with her family.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
The funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. and cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Elkhart County Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.