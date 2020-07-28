NAPPANEE — Ryan Scott Hoffer, 69, of Nappanee, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 6, 1951, in Elkhart, to Frank J. and Carole (Heckamen) Hoffer. Mr. Hoffer was a 1969 graduate of Nappanee High School and attended Glen Oaks College in Michigan. He was a lifelong area resident. On March 19, 1999, he married Teresa Andrews in Maui, Hawaii. Mr. Hoffer operated the Scott Hoffer Chevrolet/Geo in Bourbon, and had worked at McCormick Motors for 40 years. He was a member of the Corvette Club. Mr. Hoffer was a big Chicago Bears fan and a basketball enthusiast. He enjoyed having Saturday morning coffee at McCormick’s. Scott especially enjoyed his cat Chaos.
