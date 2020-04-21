MENIFEE, Calif. — Ruth H. Trotter, 99, of Menifee, formerly of Jimtown, passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Menifee. She was born July 23, 1920 in Guernsey, Saskatchewan, Canada to Clemens S. and Cleo Novella (Searer) Hallman.
On June 19, 1939, in Elkhart, she married Francis Martin Trotter. He preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 2006 in Jimtown. Also preceding in death were her parents, a daughter, Rosemary Fern Biggs, a brother, Donald Searer, a sister Fern White and an infant sister, Susan.
