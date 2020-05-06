ELKHART — Ruth E. (Henry) Mattingly, 77, went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020, at the home of her only son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Janice Mattingly, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Waterloo, Iowa, Ruth was the daughter of Orlin and Mabel Henry, and is survived by her two brothers Ron Henry (Willa his wife) of Warsaw, Indiana, and Charles Henry (Jean his wife) of Chicagoland.
