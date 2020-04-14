WAKARUSA -- Ruth Baker Mallory departed this life the evening of March 27, 2020 at the age of 95, and entered into God’s eternal peace.

Ruth was born Feb. 8, 1925, in Lockney, Texas and spent her youth in various towns in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico.

She earned her teaching degree from Colorado State College of Education in Greeley. While in Greeley she met and married the love of her life, Lowry Mallory. They married on June 8, 1946 and raised three children in California, Norway, and Kenya, East Africa where they were missionaries.

The family settled in Fort Worth while Lowry earned his PhD in history. The couple then moved to Elkhart where Lowry taught at Bethel College for many years before retiring.

They were active members of Prairie Street Mennonite Church and Fellowship of Hope Mennonite Church, both in Elkhart.

This amazing couple modeled close family ties and unconditional love. They were truly life-long soul mates and lived to celebrate 70 years of marriage.

Ruth was a private person but was so giving and full of love and joy.

She enjoyed nature and especially birds. She was an avid bird watcher and was able to observe birds in many exciting locations across the world.

Ruth is deeply missed and mourned by her children David and Ruth Mallory of Cañon City, Colorado, Charles and Margaret Mallory of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Kirsten and Wayne Hawn of Wakarusa, along with their six grandchildren, their many great-grandchildren and a large extended family.

The family is grateful that in her last days she was comfortable and in the company of those she loved.

She is now reunited with Lowry and free of earthly bonds.

There will be a memorial service at Fellowship of Hope after the COVID-19 quarantine is lifted.