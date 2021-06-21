Ruth Ann Wilkinson Bonfiglio, 65, of Oro Valley, Arizona, and formerly of Elkhart, passed away on Feb. 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Bonfiglio, and her siblings, Jane (John) Sotebeer of Bristol, Indiana, Jim (Donna) Wilkinson of Oxford, Indiana, and Bob (Kevin Morgan) Wilkinson of Indianapolis, Indiana. Ruth also leaves several beloved nieces and nephews, family members, and friends who will sadly miss her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.