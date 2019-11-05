RUTH ANN WALTZ March 30, 1938 - Nov. 3, 2019

ALCOA, Tenn. — Ruth Ann Waltz, 81, of Alcoa, passed peacefully away from life early Sunday morning, Nov. 3, 2019.
She was born March 30, 1938, in Elkhart.
To those who knew her there is nothing that needs to be said. She lived a rich and happy life, and those who knew her shared deeply in that richness and happiness. She was a women of style, of grace, of wit, of charm ... and of love … mostly of love. Love of her husband, love of her children, her family, and her friends. She will be sorely missed! People like Ruth Ann pass through the life far too seldom. Her beloved Aussiedoodle, “Charlie,” remains at home with Tom.
Arrangements are with Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, Tennessee, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
