BRISTOL — Russell Stutsman, 83, of Bristol, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born Aug. 31, 1936, in Union, Michigan, to Elton and Mary Stutsman. On Nov. 22, 1958, he married Jeanne H. Pietenpol in Oostbug, Wisconsin, who survives along with children Cheryl Ann (Peter) Moord of Constantine, Michigan, Michael J. (Lora) Stutsman of White, Michigan, Lorie Ann (Roy) Erickson of Loveland, Colorado; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty (Orla) Miller of Middlebury.
