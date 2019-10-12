RUSSELL DEVON SHRINER Feb. 2, 1924 - Oct. 10, 2019

ELKHART — Russell Devon Shriner, 95, of Elkhart, died at 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 2, 1924, in Elkhart, to Boyd and Alice May (Loucks) Shriner. On March 28, 1948, he married Mabel (Yoder) Shriner.
Surviving are his wife, Mabel, of Elkhart; daughters, Dianne (Terry) Hartman of Elkhart, Sally (Ronald) Drudge of Zephyrhills, Florida, Debbie (Chester) Mercer of Granger and Cindy (Gary) Miller of Bristol; five grandchildren, Scott Hartman, Monte (Toni) Hartman, Brad (Cheryl) Hartman, Cathy (Jeff) Heitert and Sarah (Mike) Bonebrake; and five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Brady and Marli Hartman, and Abby and Emma Heitert.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Russell was a graduate of Wakarusa High School and was a member of Olive Mennonite Church. He was a farmer, sold Pioneer Seed Corn for over 20 years and also had a business for silo filling. Russell enjoyed having coffee with the guys at Raymond’s. He loved fishing and telling stories.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa, and one hour prior to the 10:30 a.m. service on Monday, Oct. 14, at Olive Mennonite Church, 61081 C.R. 3, Elkhart. Pastor Eugene Bontrager will officiate. Burial will follow at Olive (East) Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Heartland Hospice or the Elkhart County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.