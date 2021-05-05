NAPPANEE — Ruby Miller, 95, of Nappanee, died at 6:24 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at her son’s residence.
Mrs. Miller was born in Nappanee on July 4, 1925, to Lawrence and Surelda (Pippenger) Harter. Ruby was a lifelong resident of the Nappanee area and a 1943 graduate of Nappanee High School. She married James Miller on Aug. 30, 1943, in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 9, 2001.
