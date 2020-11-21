GRANGER — Ruby Jewel “Susie” Sawyer, 77, of Granger, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Bell Tower Health & Rehabilitation Center, Granger.
Susie was born on Feb. 7, 1943, in Elkhart to the late David Sylvester and Jewel Elizabeth (Mahar) Axsom Sr. In addition to her parents, two brothers, David Sylvester Axsom Jr. and Thomas Axsom, and sister Wilmella Axsom preceded her in death.
