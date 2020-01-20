ELKHART — Roy H. King Sr., 70, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully in his home early Thursday morning, Jan. 16, 2020.
He was born Oct. 13, 1949, in Pensacola, Florida, to the late Roy B. King and Mildred (Ochsenreiter) King. He was also proceeded in death by his sisters, Mildred (King) Denaris, Sharon (King) Richards, Marietta (King) Brower and Charlene King and granddaughter Miah King.
Roy will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 39 years, Teri (Wise) King; children Randy (Melina) Turner of Atoka, Tennessee, Angela (Todd) Brooke of Warsaw and Roy (Janice) King, Jr. of Elkhart; grandchildren Austin Turner, Brianna Turner, Vance Brooke, Avery Brooke, Violette Brooke, Ivette Brooke, Elijah King, Eliana King and Charley King; sister Patsy (King) Schmidt; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Roy proudly served as Plane Captain in the U. S. Navy. He had associates degrees in business management and marketing.
He worked for many years at Creation Windows in Elkhart. He then worked for many years at Quality Drive Away in Goshen, where he thoroughly enjoyed his job of traveling the beautiful USA.
Roy enjoyed fishing, bowling, traveling/driving, music, church, his pets and watching and feeding wildlife and stray cats.
Roy especially loved to make his family and friends, whom he loved very much, laugh.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, followed by a memorial service, officiated by pastor Kevin Yoder, at Belmont Mennonite Church/Belmont Neighborhood Fellowship, 925 Oxford St., Elkhart, IN 46516.
Condolences may be sent to www.hartzlergutermuth inman.com.
Roy H. King Sr.
Oct. 13, 1949 – Jan. 16, 2020
