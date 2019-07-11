ROY D. ANDREWS Feb. 1, 1927 - July 9, 2019

SOUTH BEND — Roy DeVon Andrews, 92, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Roy was born Feb. 1, 1927, in South Bend, to the late Floyd and Flossie (Floran) Andrews.
He graduated from John Adams High School in 1945 and served as secretary of his senior class.
Roy was very active in sports and lettered in four major sports; the first graduate to do so at Adams.
He received a degree in business and accounting from South Bend College of Commerce.
Roy served in the U. S. Army during World War II as a medical tech sargent in the United States and Europe.
Roy spent his entire business career in the South Bend-Elkhart area serving various companies in the tool and die industry as their treasurer. He retired from Adams Engineering Corp. in 1989 as its secretary-treasurer.
Roy was a board member and president of the Michiana chapter of the National Association of Accountants from 1966-1967.
He also served on the board and was executive secretary for the Michiana chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association. He was a former member of Morris Park Country Club.
Roy was preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Phyllis A. (Van Houten) Andrews; brother Frank F. Andrews and sister Jeanne R. Whiteman.
In 1999, Roy married Patricia D. (Monteith) Andrews who survives, along with son Van M. (Marilynn) Andrews of Carmel; daughter Julie (Arthur) Scholtes of South Bend; three grandsons, Adam (Rachel), Ryan, and Matthew Scholtes; stepson Bruce Monteith of Ocala, Florida; stepdaughter Teri (Greg) Cousino of Noblesville; great-grandson Leo Scholtes; stepgranddaughters Janice Monteith, Jami (Robert) Presswood and Maria Monteith; stepgrandsons, Joseph (Marie) Schoen, and Ian and Connor Monteith; stepgreat-granddaughters Kaitlin and Abigail Presswood, and Sydney and Harper Grace Schoen; stepgreat-grandsons Carson Schoen and Roman Monteith; and nephew Lloyd (Darline) Andrews.
A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the contributors’ choice.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
