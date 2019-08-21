WAKARUSA — Roxanna L. Miller, 56, of Wakarusa, died at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Walkerton, after a short illness.
She was born Feb. 6, 1963, in St. Joseph County, to Danny and Connie Tindle.
Roxanna lived her lifetime in this area.
She had worked at Supreme and Thor Industries.
Surviving are her son, Jason, two brothers and two sisters.
Following Roxanna’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa.
