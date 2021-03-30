GOSHEN — Rosie Lee (Reeves) Auld, 87, of Goshen, passed away Sunday evening, March 28, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
