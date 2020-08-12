ELKHART — Rosetta H. Hummer, 86, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home and Altera Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin Street, Elkhart.
