ELKHART — Rosetta H. Hummer, 86, of Elkhart, was called to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on June 13, 1934, to the late Max and Martha (Rosenau) Ducharme.
Rosie is survived by her children, Charles Hummer of Elkhart and Melodie (Justin) Frazin of Burr Oak, Michigan; grandchildren, Charilyn, Carla, Alan, Andrea, Alycia, Benjamin, Jasmine, Tessa, Kelsey, John, Katie, and Michael; several great-grandchildren; and sisters, Lorraine Ayrea of Mason, Arizona, and June Klinefelter of Detroit. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Ducharme; sister, Irene Watson; and grandsons, Jason Hummer and Shane Buelna.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 30888 C.R. 6, Elkhart, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mielke to officiate. At the church’s request, guests are asked to follow proper social distancing procedures and bring a mask. In accordance with Rosie’s wishes, cremation was chosen and will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Altera Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St., in Elkhart.
Rosie was a smart and traditional woman who was faithful to the Lord all her life. She worked as an electrical engineer at Adams and Westlake Company for years in Elkhart. Rosie loved to travel and enjoyed taking her family on vacations around the country. She painted award-winning pieces and taught her children to play the piano. Rosie liked playing card games and gambling with her children and grandchildren. Rosie will be missed by her loving family and many friends.
