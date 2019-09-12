ROSEMARY FRY March 8, 1933 - Sept. 9, 2019

GOSHEN — Rosemary Fry, 86, of Goshen, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Greencroft Healthcare.
She was born March 8, 1933, in Ishpeming, Michigan, to John Mark and Ella Mabel (Breckbill) Blosser.
On July 28, 1956, she married Paul Fry in Goshen. He died March 8, 2015.
She is survived by two sons, Michael (Lynne) Fry of Marietta, Georgia and Brian (Denise) Fry of Peoria, Arizona; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Young of Berne.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Marcia Fry and three brothers, Paul, Fred and John Blosser.
She taught at West Goshen and Parkside elementary schools for many years.
She was a long time member of North Goshen Mennonite Church and was a current member at College Mennonite Church.
Cremation will take place at Yoder-Culp Crematory.
Services will be at a later date at College Mennonite Church.
Memorial gifts may be directed to College Mennonite Church.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.