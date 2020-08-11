NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Ronnie Lee Wallin, 82, of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Riverview Health in Noblesville.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1938, to Roy and Gaynell (Salmon) Wallin in Elkhart.
Ronnie proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired in 1999 from Needlecraft Inc. in Elkhart as a sales manager. Ronnie loved his dogs and taking walks.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Saundra Wallin; daughter, Stacia Hemmes (Arturo, Montana); sister, Gay Campanello; grandchildren, Spencer (Alex) Marston, McKenzie Hemmes, Payton (Jesus) Gonzalez, Isaac Hemmes, John Hemmes and Liam Hemmes; and great-grandchildren, Jack Hemmes and Eli Hemmes.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Wallin; five sisters; and two brothers.
Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes has been entrusted by the Wallin family with cremation.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.