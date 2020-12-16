OSCEOLA — Ronda J. Godshalk, 50, of Osceola, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Clark Chapel Funeral Home, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, Michigan, with Bessie Joyner officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions in Ronda’s name may be made to the National Emphysema Foundation. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
