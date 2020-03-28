EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Ronald W. “Bill” Spencer Jr., 83, of Edwardsburg, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Bill was born Aug. 29, 1936, in South Bend to the late Juanita and Ronald W. Spencer Sr. He was also preceded in death by a son, John P. Spencer and daughter-in-law, Joy Spencer. On Sept. 5, 1964, he married Joan J. Galasso, his loving wife of 55 years. Bill and Joan were remarried on Sept. 28, 1989, in Christ the King Catholic Church.
