RONALD N. SPRY Feb. 6, 1949 - Sept. 22, 2019

ELKHART — Ronald N. Spry, 70, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Eastlake Nursing & Rehabilitation.
He was born Feb. 6, 1949, in Coffee County, Tennessee, to U. Franklin and Billie (Cox) Spry.
On Aug. 28, 1976, in Elkhart, he married Joan E. Wait; she survives along with two children, Kevin (Debra) Spry and Elizabeth Ontiveros; five grandchildren, Dayna, Antonio, Dakota, Carlos, and Zander; and two uncles, George “Wright” Spry and Johnny “John” Spry.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jess Spry and Tommy Spry.
Ron worked at Vahala Foam Inc. for more than 10 year and Dexter Axel for over 27 years.
He enjoyed fishing and camping.
A celebration of life service will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s & Dementia services.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
