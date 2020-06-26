Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.