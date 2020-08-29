GOSHEN — Ronald J. Troxel, 75, of Goshen, passed away at 5:01 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital after a two-year battle with cancer and a two-week fight with COVID-19.
He was born Aug. 8, 1945, in Mishawaka to DeVon and Leatha (Longfield) Troxel. Ronald was a 1963 Nappanee High School graduate. In 1983 Ronald and Cynthia were married and became a blended family. He was a lifelong area resident. Ronald had worked at IWC, Stow Davis, Lawrence-McFadden, and most recently Bob’s Furniture Hospital. He attended Nappanee Missionary Church. Ronald loved to work with wood and refurnish furniture. He also enjoyed reading, classic cars and spending time with family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.