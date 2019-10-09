MISHAWAKA — Ronald D. Grewe, 78, of Mishawaka passed away at 1 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Creekside Village after a lengthy illness.
He was born on March 3, 1941, in Chester, Illinois, to Ervin and Christine Grewe.
Surviving are two sons, Rick (Joann) Grewe of Goshen and Randy (Michelle) Grewe of Middlebury; a daughter, Ronda (Richard) Ward of Owings, Maryland; his companion, Hsiao “Jackie” King of Mishawaka; a stepson, Matthew (Kourtney) King of South Bend; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Sue) Grewe of Mishawaka; a sister, Linda Grewe of Goshen; a half-brother, Danny Williamson of Chicago; and half-sister, Susan Williamson-Kwasniak of Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Grewe.
Ron was a graduate of Jefferson High School and was a sheet metal worker for most of his life, at J.C Lauber Sheet Metal Co., South Bend.
The family will be holding a private memorial service at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
