ROMONA M. REED Oct. 6, 1940 - Nov. 24, 2019

ELKHART — Romona M. Reed, 79, of Elkhart, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Romona was born, Oct. 6, 1940, in North Vernon, to Leland Paul and Edna L. (Carey) Wagner.
On March 28, 1964, in Las Vegas, Nevada, she married Howard E. Reed.
Romona was loving, wife, mom, sister, grandma and great-grandma. She was a nanny for more than 21 years.
She loved sewing, collecting nut crackers, coloring and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Romona is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Howard Reed; their son, Leland R. (Maria L.) Reed of Elkhart; grandchildren Jacob Moses (Misty) Reed, Jonathan Reed, Joseph (Julie) Reed and Jessica Reed; 10 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Karen (Art) Hart of Knoxville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Wagner.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Nov. 29, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46541.
Friends may visit with her family one hour before funeral services at the funeral home.
Pastor Jon Ranous will be officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.
Online condolences may be made on the funeral home website.
