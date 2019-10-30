NAPPANEE — Roman E. Harshberger, 70, of Nappanee, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his residence.
He was born April 18, 1949, in Goshen, to Ezra E. and Katie (Yoder) Harshberger.
Roman has lived in the Nappanee area since 1968.
On April 11, 1968, he married Katie Ann Kuhns. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He is survived by his wife, Katie Harshberger of Nappanee; children Lyle (Judith) Harshberger and Katherine Harshberger, both of Nappanee, Julie (Leon) Hochstetler of Millersburg, Ohio, Glen (Rebecca) Harshberger, Ruby Jane Harshberger, Daniel (Donna) Harshberger, and David Harshberger, all of Nappanee; 24 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers Melvin Hershberger of Gambler, Ohio, Alvin (Mary) Hershberger of Nappanee, Leroy (Wilma) Hershberger of Shipshewana; brother-in-law Noah Schrock; sister-in-law Rachel Hershberger of Nappanee.
He was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter; granddaughter Rose Harshberger; brother Vern Hershberger; and sisters Fannie Mae Schrock and Pauline Hershberger.
Family and friends may call after 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 and all day Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the family residence, 71472 C.R. 11, Nappanee. Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Merlin Yoder Residence, 25115 C.R. 54, Nappanee.
Bishop Marion Schwartz and the Home Ministry of the Old Order Amish Church will officiate.
Burial will be in West Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
