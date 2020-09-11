GOSHEN — Roger Lee Kindy – a fireman to hundreds, a friend to many and a devoted family man to his ever growing family – passed away Sept. 7, 2020, at the Courtyard Healthcare Center in Goshen surrounded by his three loving children. He was 86 years old.
Born Feb. 28, 1934, in Middlebury, to Raymond and Florence (Mishler) Kindy, Roger was raised as an avid Cubs fan. His love for the game continued throughout his adult life, leading him to the Goshen Softball Fast Pitch Hall of Fame. Educated at Middlebury High School, Roger graduated in 1952 as a multi-sport letterer. He then went on to join the U.S. Army where he proudly served in the Korean War. Shortly after arriving back home, Roger married Sheila Joan Struble on Dec. 18, 1955. They spent the greater part of their lives in Elkhart, where they raised three children together.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.