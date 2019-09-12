ROGER D. TRUEX Feb. 17, 1932 - Sept. 10, 2019

ELKHART — Roger D. Truex, 87, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Wakarusa.
He was born Feb. 17, 1932, in Elkhart, to Charles and Hattie (Shaffer) Truex.
On June 28, 1958, he married Shirley Ann Taylor; she preceded him in death Oct. 28, 1988. Together they had four children, Randal (Truth) Truex, Jeffrey Truex, Sherrie Miller and Daniel Truex; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. On June 9, 1990, he married Shirley Ann (Defreese) Miller; she survives along with four stepchildren, 10 stepgrandchildren and 25 stepgreat-grandchildren.
Roger was an U.S. Army veteran and worked at Miles Laboratory (Bayer) for more than 34 years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, fishing and mushroom hunting.
Throughout his life he attended several missionary churches but was more currently a member of Cedar Road Missionary Church in Osceola.
He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved and served the Lord for many years.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the noon funeral service Saturday, Sept. 14, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Presiding will be his son-in-law, Bill Marvel and burial will follow in Plum Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Cedar Road Missionary Church.
