ROGER D. LEVTZ SR. Feb. 11, 1951 - Oct. 12, 2019

BRISTOL — Roger Dale Levitz Sr., 68, of Bristol, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born Feb. 11, 1951, in LaGrange, to Carl E. and Helen E. Levitz Sr.
On June 15, 1974, at 8th Street Mennonite Church in Goshen, he married Diana Wiederman.
Roger graduated from Concord High School class of 1969.
He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during Vietnam where he received the purple heart medal.
Roger retired from NIPSCO as a line operator and he was a union steward and grievance counselor for more than 30 years and was member of the United Steel Workers of America Union.
Roger was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting.
He brought laughter and joy to many people and he will be greatly missed.
The greatest love Roger had was spending time with his grandchildren camping and fishing.
He was the first one everyone called if they needed something fixed, or his advice. His number was like a life line for the family. His family said they will all miss his wisdom and his love.
Roger is survived by his wife, of 45 years, Diana Levitz of Bristol; their children, Missy (Gary) Price of Goshen, Ericka (David) Schieber of Elkhart, Roger Dale (Bridget) Levitz Jr. of New Paris; his grandchildren, Brittney (Bryan) Knight, Kayla (Jason) Wozniak, Dustin (Heather) Levitz, Colin Schieber, Kennedy Schieber, Molly Levitz and Madison Levitz; and his great-grandchildren, Landyn, Kharsyn, Brexley, Brigham, Reeslynn, Ryker and Liam.
He is also survived by his sisters, Phyllis Troyer of Elkhart, Diane Mills of Edwardsburg, Connie Roose of Goshen and Brenda Beachy of Elkhart and his brother, Carl (Shirley) Levitz Jr. of Elkhart.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Chanetell Levitz; his grandson, Coty Levitz; and his brothers-in-law, Bruce Troyer and Phil Roose.
Visitation will be from 2- 4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 4651.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Crossroads Community Church, 57415 Alpha Drive, Goshen, IN 46528 where friends can visit one hour before the funeral services. Interment will follow in Prairie Street Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial donations in memory of Roger may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KA 66675-8516.
Online condolences to the Levitz family may be made on the funeral home website.
