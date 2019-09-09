ROGER A. LONGBRAKE Sept. 19, 1946 - July 17, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — Roger Alan Longbrake, 72, passed away July 17, 2019, in Indianapolis, with his loving family by his side.
Roger was born Sept. 19, 1946 and raised in Bristol.
He graduated from Bristol High School in 1964 and Chicago Technical Institute in 1968.
He worked as a mechanical engineer on the East coast before returning to Elkhart County to work as an engineer and electrical supply salesman.
Roger is survived by his wife, Julia Longbrake; children Andy (Jenni) Longbrake, Rob (Nina) Longbrake and Julie (Steve) Berry; grandchildren Sean, Emma, Elizabeth, Quinn and Melissa Longbrake; and Julia’s children and grandchildren Patti, Christine, Camron, Stephanie, Tim, Penelope and Leilani.
He is also survived by two stepgrandchildren and a great-grandson, Sean Berry and Michelle (Tim) Brooks and Weston.
Roger loved Notre Dame football, being on the St. Joseph River, his dogs Joe and Molly, cooking anything on his grill and camping and being out in nature.
An open house celebrating Roger’s life will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, along the St. Joe River at the Hermance Park Pavilion in Bristol.
