INDIANAPOLIS — Roger A. Longbrake, 72, of Indianapolis, formerly of Bristol, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was born Sept. 19, 1946, to Roscoe and Kathryn Longbrake.
On July 19, 2001, he married Julia Longbrake (Brown).
Roger is survived by Julia, Andy Longbrake of Ohio, Rob Longbrake of Colorado, Julie Longbrake of Colorado, Christine Crum of Indiana, Patricia Crum of Indiana, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He retired from All Phase Electrical.
He enjoyed boating, fishing, and was a fan of Notre Dame sports.
Services will be held at a later date in Bristol.
Services entrusted to Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township.
