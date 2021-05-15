GOSHEN — A Celebration of Life for Rodney A. Solina will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at 14282 C.R. 44, Millersburg.
Sharing of stories will begin at 3 p.m. Light refreshments and beverages will be served and the family recommends you bring lawn chairs.
