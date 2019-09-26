ROBIN L. BUCK Feb. 21, 1956 - Sept. 23, 2019

ELKHART — Robin Louise (Weber) Buck, 63, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 21, 1956, in San Diego, California, to Earl and Barbara (Leath) Weber.
Surviving are her two sons, John Reno and Tim (Kisha) Reno, both of Illinois; several grandchildren; three siblings, Kimberly Love of Mobile, Alabama, Michael (Carol) Weber of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Tricia (Carl) Meredith of Mishawaka.
Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Weber and her mother Barbara Hathaway.
Robin enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, listening to music and she dearly loved her dog, Benji.
A private celebration of life service for Robin will be at a later date.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her care.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Pet Refuge.
