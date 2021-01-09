ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Robin Kathleen (Hendershott) Stump, 62, of Waynesville, North Carolina, formally of South Bend, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Solace Center in Asheville following a seven-month battle with cancer.

Robin was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on Nov. 22, 1957, to Robert E. and Melcenia (Pete) Hendershott. She graduated from Elkhart Memorial High School in 1976 and attended Southwestern Michigan College. After working several years in the hospitality industry, Robin earned her “Certified Fitness Trainer” designation. She established and ran her own business for over 10 years and thoroughly enjoyed educating and helping numerous clients of all ages across Michiana achieve their personal fitness goals.

