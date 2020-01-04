ROBIN J. OSWALT Aug. 29, 1954 - Dec. 12, 2019

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robin Joe Oswalt was born Aug. 29, 1954, in Three Rivers, Michigan.
He passed away Dec. 12, 2019, at the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, after suffering through many health problems. He was 65 years old.
Rob was the fourth of eight children born to Louis Laverne Oswalt and Betty Mae McClain Oswalt Bontrager.
Rob attended school in Edwardsburg, Michigan.
His first job was washing dishes at the Cottage Inn on Cassopolis Street in Elkhart. He would walk or hitchhike there before he bought his first car, a Rambler, for $30.
He grew up loving music and cars — and he never lost that love.
Rob enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1973 where he achieved the rank of Private First Class E2 as a Tank Crewman in Okinawa, Japan.
He received his GED while in the service and was awarded the National Service Defense Medal, a Good Conduct Medal and his Rifle Marksman Badge.
After being honorably discharged, Rob lived in many of the towns in the Michiana area and as a roofer and a long haul truck driver, knew his way around every road from gravel to Interstate. He especially enjoyed driving through Wyoming and Montana. But, he really loved driving around in his Corvette listening to Elvis or The Beatles.
Rob was an intelligent, hard-working, kind-hearted man; a good conversationalist, generous, didn’t take himself too seriously; and truly valued family.
He will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Betty Mae, his stepfather, Cornelius J. (Neal) Bontrager and two brothers.
He is survived by five siblings, three children and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A private graveside service was Saturday, Jan. 4, in the Adamsville Cemetery in Adamsville, Michigan.
