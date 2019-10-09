ROBERTA M. AUST July 20,1948 - Oct. 6, 2019

ELKHART — Roberta “Bobbie” M. Aust, 71, of Elkhart, passed away on Oct. 6, 2019.
She was born on July 20,1948, in Elkhart to Robert and Francis (Delp) Dempster. On March 27, 1970, Bobbie married John Aust and he survives.
Bobbie worked for the Elkhart School System in the food service department for many years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, John; her children, Robert R. Swearengin of Elkhart and Michael J. (Johnna) Aust of North Carolina; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her siblings, Robert (Diana) Dempster Jr., Rex Dempster, Marjorie Reynolds and Shirley (Fred) Meyer.
Friends and family will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, with a funeral service in Bobbie’s honor beginning at 2 p.m. Pastor Ed Ritchie of the Elkhart County Community Baptist Church will be officiating at the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elkhart County Community Baptist Church, 23805 Sunnyside Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516.
Friends may leave an online condolence or sign the guest book at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.