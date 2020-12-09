UNION, Mich. — Robert W. Schultze, 81, of Union, Michigan (previously Northbrook, Mount Prospect and Chicago, Illinois) died Dec. 6, 2020.
He was born March 9, 1939, to the late Helen (nee Wall) and Paul Schultze. After graduating from Presentation Grammar School, St. Mel High School and the University of Notre Dame (’61), Bob worked as an accountant and was the CFO/Treasurer for Morton Manufacturing for most of his career.
