ELKHART — Robert M. Grooms, 75, of Elkhart, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Elkhart Hospice House.
He was born Dec. 1, 1943, in Elkhart.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Grooms, mother and stepfather, Marguerite (John) Brough and brother Dud Fisher.
Surviving are his sister, Jacqueline Fisher and numerous other family members.
In his spare time, he enjoyed genealogy, history and writing. He was even published in several magazines.
Per his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.