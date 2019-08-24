ROBERT M. COELING Jan. 30, 1938 - Aug. 11, 2019

ELKHART — Robert (Bob) Martin Coeling, 81 years young, of Elkhart, went peacefully Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 11, 2019.
Born Jan. 30, 1938, in Wyoming, Michigan, he was the son of the late William and Henriëtta (Puite) Coeling.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his two sisters, Louise (Coeling) Niemeyer and Dorothy (Coeling) Wolters.
Those left to cherish Bob’s memory include his best friend and loving wife of 60 years, Janet L. (VanAntwerp) Coeling; their daughter, Brenda (Tom) Koert; their son, Brent Coeling; their grandchildren, Susan Koert, Sarah Koert, Aaron Coeling, Bryant Coeling and Chad Coeling; and great-grandsons Dallas Koert-Simm and Tanner Simm.
Bob graduated from Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Michigan and from there went on to Grand Rapids Junior College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he graduated in 1958 with an associate engineering degree. Because of his football athleticism, he was offered a scholarship at University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming. He graduated from there in 1960 with his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He finished his schooling with a MBA degree in 1975 from Bowling Green State University.
Even more important than all of his academic and career successes, Bob was a student of the Bible. Not a day went by that he did not read it. He modelled the verse 2 Timothy 2:15. He loved the Lord with all of his heart. He also spent daily time in prayer for each and every one of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Although his family will miss him so very much, they are confident he is present with the Lord.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at River Oaks Community Church in Goshen,58020 C. R. 115.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations to be sent to Willow Springs Camp, Stouffville, Ontario, where their daughter and husband have been serving in ministry for the last 33 years. (Make checks payable to One Hope International, P.O. Box 1223, Sault Ste. Marie MI 49783)
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral home is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at the funeral home website.
