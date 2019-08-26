ROBERT L. UTT Sept. 2, 1943 - Aug. 22, 2019

ELKHART — Robert Lee “Bob” Utt, 75, of Elkhart, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.
Bob was born Sept. 2, 1943, in South Bend, to the late Howard Eldon and Ernestine (Wiley) Utt.
He married Betty L. Cavender on Jan. 25, 1981; Betty survives, as well as six children, Michelle R. (Doug) Smith, Duwana (Randy) Bivens, Heath R. Utt, Renea (Ron) Covington, Larry Jackson (Amy) Hayes and Edward Clay (Tracy) Hayes; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three sisters Jeanette (Ray) Ryans, Ruth Gay and Mary (Richard) Spencer.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Howard and Walter Utt and sister Sharon Lawson.
Bob formerly worked at Bendix Corp. was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 413 in South Bend for 10 years.
He was self-employed in construction, specializing in remodeling.
Bob loved the outdoors, and family was everything to him, cooking, gardening and fishing, were just a few of the things he enjoyed. He was really just a big kid at heart, and liked to tease and irritate his grandchildren, he was the tickle machine.
Bob was a member of DAV No.19 and proud of his service to his country and served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1962 until his honorable discharge in 1966.
Visitation for Bob will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Billings Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior, Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Billings.
Pastor Tony Brinson will officiate. Burial with military honors by the Elkhart Marine Corp League Detachment No.1397 and U.S. Marine Corp Funeral Honor Guard will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made online at the Billings Funeral Home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.