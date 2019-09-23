SHERIDAN — Robert L. Snedaker, 71, passed away Sept. 5, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 13, 1947, in Elkhart, to the late Paul W. and Dorothy F. (Goldy) Snedaker.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, retiring in 1985.
Robert is survived by his wife, Kimberlee, whom he married in 1982, and his sister, Sonia (Pablo) Santiago.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert, brother, William, and sister, Sandra (Gary) Cauffman.
Burial will be at Prairie Street Cemetery in Elkhart.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Guardian Angel Hospice Care, 5133 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, IN 46902.
Arrangements are pending at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
