ELKHART — Robert L. Barnes, 88, of Elkhart, formerly of Middlebury, died at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation, Elkhart.
He was born April 3, 1931, in Chicago, to Roy and Elvira (Tdeschi) Barnes.
On Aug. 5, 1951, he married Gloria M. Phipps; she died June 9, 2000. He then was married in January 2010 to Catherine (Dodge) Weaver, she survives in Elkhart; other survivors include five sons, Robert Barnes Jr. of Middlebury, Richard (Pat) Barnes of Bristol, Mike (Cheryl) Barnes of Shipshewana, Jeff (Jackie) Barnes of Middlebury and Pat (Tina) Barnes of Buford, Georgia; two stepdaughters, Mary (Todd) Blumenstock of Elkhart and Judy (Dave) Weitz of Elkhart; stepson John (Jeanne) Weaver of Aida, Michigan; six grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nine stepgreat-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley A. Barnes of Elkhart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; and a brother, James Barnes.
Robert was an U.S. Navy veteran and worked 37 years for NIPSCO, retiring as a construction crew supervisor.
Funeral services and burial in Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home’s website.
