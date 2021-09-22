Robert K. "Bob" Richardson, 91, of Elkhart, passed away at Greenleaf Health Campus on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- County rejection of $3M health grant baffling to many
- Topeka man arrested for solicitation after going to meetup in Goshen
- Chief calls for officer in wrongful conviction to be fired
- Preventable surge in hospitalizations, deaths hard to watch for caregivers
- Road rage incident involves gunfire
- Church volunteer may plead guilty in molestation case
- New documentary tells story of St. Joseph River
- Concord teacher charged with sex crimes claims insanity
- Elkhart schools report lower COVID numbers
- Giant pie a hit at Apple Fest
Images
Videos
Commented
- Elkhart schools revise policy, require masks (13)
- Fairfield contemplating response to students' racist video (9)
- County rejects $3M health education grant (8)
- County rejection of $3M health grant baffling to many (7)
- Authorities investigating multiple barn fires (6)
- Superintendents: Modern approaches needed to prepare students (5)
- County passes agreements for warehouse project (5)
- People's Forum (3)
- Police encounter shooting victim during traffic stop (2)
- Towing companies charge too much, get better contract (2)
- Longest-serving councilmember Mary Olson dies (2)
- Baugo school board votes down mask requirement (2)
- Warrant search reveals meth in Mason Township home (1)
- Preferred Hively overpass plan presented (1)
- Secrecy behind 'Project Winnie' irks commissioner (1)
- Man arrested after home invasion (1)
- Lake City Bank opens student-run branch in Elkhart High School (1)
- Man who robbed woman at gunpoint gets 31 years (1)
- Police: Goshen man threatened woman with sword (1)
- City creates grants to help small businesses impacted by pandemic (1)
- Free bus service extended to students rest of 2021 (1)
- Edwardsburg schools to reopen mask-optional (1)
- County's unemployment rate at 2.8% (1)
- Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning handgun (1)
- Elkhart councilman helps Afghan refugees flying to U.S. (1)
- Road rage incident involves gunfire (1)
- Student arrested after fight at Freshman Division (1)
- Chief calls for officer in wrongful conviction to be fired (1)
- For students, 9/11 is a history lesson (1)
- Teen pizza-maker captures regional title (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.