ROBERT J. TALKINGTON JR. Oct. 4, 1945 - Aug. 17, 2019

ELKHART — Robert “Jim” James Talkington Jr., 73, of Elkhart passed away on Aug. 17, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
Jim was born on Oct. 4, 1945, in Madison to Robert James and Margaret Talkington. On July 2, 1965, he married Beverly C. Kendall at the First United Methodist Church in North Vernon.
Jim graduated from North Vernon High School and attended Indiana University. He began his working career at B&O Railroad in Kentucky. Then he began his insurance career at Stone, Stafford & Stone Insurance in Indianapolis, then St. Joseph Valley Bank, which brought him and his family to Elkhart. He was president of Salem Insurance until his retirement in 2011. After his retirement he kept busy with working at Martin’s Super Market and Per Mar Security Agency. Jim was the vice president of the board for Osolo Little League, where he coached several girls softball teams. He was president of the board for the Elkhart County Daycare Center. He was a member of the Elkhart and Goshen chambers of commerce.
He enjoyed playing golf, little league games and coaching, fishing, boating, bowling, camping and Harley-Davidson motorcycles and had a love for cars. His true love was his love for his family and spending time doing great things with them.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Beverly Talkington; their children, Jennifer (Bill) Moon, Jill (Brad) Gude and Robert James Talkington III, all of Elkhart; grandchildren Alex Moon, Abby Moon, Adam Moon, Noah Gude and Zoey Gude; and his great-granddaughter, Lily Briggs; and one more on the way.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William Talkington.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, where friends may visit with family from 3 to 6 p.m.
Memorial donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 C.R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507.
Online condolences may be made to the Talkington family on the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.