Friends and family members are invited to a Celebration of Life for Robert J. Morris from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Goshen First United Methodist Church, 214 S. Fifth St., Goshen. Robert died Dec. 4, 2020; he was 88. The family was assisted by Yoder Culp Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Elkhart cop suspended but keeps job despite chief's wishes
- Alleged street racing causing burnout for neighbors
- Nine arrests follow drug investigation
- Prosecutor: No 'failure to report' charges for Concord teachers
- Police can't do much about 'dangerous' e-scooters
- Councilmen question legality of mayor's vaccine incentive order
- Seven Elkhart officers praised for heroic actions
- Elkhart man allegedly shot man in head with BB gun
- Man killed in Cleveland Avenue shooting
- Man pleads guilty to hurting infant twins
Images
Videos
Commented
- 2 additional paid days off for vaccinated city workers (10)
- Calls for city to address 'truly scary' Greenleaf traffic (6)
- Bristol company fined for safety violations (6)
- As employers struggle to fill jobs, teens come to the rescue (5)
- Councilmen question legality of mayor's vaccine incentive order (4)
- Alleged street racing causing burnout for neighbors (4)
- Main Street section closed until late August (3)
- Motorcycle chase ends with crash into barbed wire (2)
- Man killed in Cleveland Avenue shooting (2)
- Police say man led chase with toddler in car (2)
- Holcomb confident Qatar trip will boost economic development in Indiana (2)
- 10,000 warnings, 5,000 fines issued for using phone while driving (1)
- Elkhart veteran 'overwhelmed' by support to get him new kidney (1)
- Bristol completes 2030 plan (1)
- People's Forum (1)
- Police will hire civilians for PR, forensics, to let 'cops do cop things' (1)
- Man pleads guilty to hurting infant twins (1)
- MJB Wood Group breaks ground on new facility (1)
- Elkhart cop suspended but keeps job despite chief's wishes (1)
- Businesses say Concord Mall owners won't pay for services (1)
- Connect In Elkhart County will launch movement to improve trails (1)
Recent Comments
-
SanFran Kid said:
Sounds more like a con artist,than a police officer.Chief Seymore is correct,she needs to go.Who is on the merit board?
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.